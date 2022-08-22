Students greeted ahead of first day of school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start.

But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary.

“I’m lining up with a bunch of black professionals,” said Tiara Brown of South Charleston. “We’re just here to let these children know that they are represented within the community. They can become whatever they want to become one day and as long as they continue to get their education, they’re going to make it very far in life.”

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for a few years now, and the whole point of it is to make sure students feel seen and heard.

“I’ve never seen another school do anything like this, so I thought this was a really great idea,” said Ashley Rebels who brought her son Deijon and her daughter Aakylah to school Monday morning.

Ashley Rebels brought her son Deijon and her daughter Aakylah to school Monday morning.

“[Aakylah] has been talking for days about it. ‘Mom can I pick my new outfit out? Am I gonna have the same teacher again? Are my friends gonna be there?’ All that stuff the past week,” Rebels said. “If I had told her sooner that school was gonna start, it would’ve been the whole month.”

Across Kanawha County, close to 23,000 kids are heading back to the classroom.

370 of them are at Mary C. Snow West Side, where school staff are ready for a more normal school year.

“I’m just really anxious,” said Destiny Spencer, the principal. “I can’t wait to see all of the students’ faces, and we finally get to see their faces. For the first time in a couple of years, we don’t have to wear masks, they’re optional, so that’s really exciting and we’re just really excited for a new year.”

Pre-K students start classes on Tuesday. There’s close to 1,200 of them in Kanawha County.

