Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute

There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.

