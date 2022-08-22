Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound

South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute

There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.

