Walk-in vaccine clinic for Cabell County students

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will conduct a vaccine clinic for students in Cabell County on Monday.

According to Cabell County Schools, the clinic will be open to 7th and 12th-grade students still needing MVC4 and TDAP shots.

The clinic will take place at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington. It will run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

