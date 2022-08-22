WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina

A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday. (Source: Credit: Halifax Harbor Marina / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted surveillance video of the boat bursting into flames at Halifax Harbor Marina.

You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.

Several people were on board at the time and one person was standing on the dock.

Four people were hurt during the explosion, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.(Daytona Beach Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

