Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders.

“We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement,” Gov. Beshear said.

Lawmakers will work to create a safe fund similar to the one created for western Kentucky tornado relief.

Beshear said during the special session, lawmakers are expected to take action to help school districts that are starting late because of the damage.

The Breathitt County School Board met virtually Tuesday night and had to decide when they could realistically get students and teachers back in the classroom. While some suggested moving the start date to after Labor Day, the majority voted to continue with the August 29 start, just adding 12 minutes to each school day.

“Between COVID and flooding, we’ve just really taken a beating,” a board member said.

Governor Beshear said his conversations with other lawmakers were “not bipartisan, but nonpartisan.”

“We have cast politics aside and will address the immediate needs of those who have endured so much,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Lawmakers will gave in Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement. Today I signed the call for a special session, which will begin tomorrow at noon. Together, we can provide the support and relief Eastern Kentucky needs. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.