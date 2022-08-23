How technology is impacting small businesses

How technology is impacting small businesses
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Small businesses that use technology grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Those are among the key findings of a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Jordan Crenshaw, The Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Susan on Studio 3 to give more insight into how technology is impacting small businesses.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Allen is charged with burglary
Police: Man breaks into police officer’s home; he finds man asleep in living room
Rachael Anne Enriquez
Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges
Tucker Wolford
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired

Latest News

Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Relationship between stress and psoriasis
Relationship between stress and psoriasis
King's Daughters Medical Center
King’s Daughters Medical Center