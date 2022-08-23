Liposuction with LEO Health and Wellness

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Liposuction is a popular procedure, but how does it work?

Dr. Jodelle Yount stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what you need to know before going under the knife.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
Tucker Wolford
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
Rachael Anne Enriquez
Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges

Latest News

Summery finery with slow increase in heat
First Warning Forecast
Teacher's SUV hit by bullets on way to work
Teacher's SUV hit by bullets on way to work
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Brown Landscape Management 08/19/2022
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management