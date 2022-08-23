Liposuction with LEO Health and Wellness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Liposuction is a popular procedure, but how does it work?

Dr. Jodelle Yount stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what you need to know before going under the knife.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.