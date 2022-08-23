Man charged in W.Va. prison killing of ‘Whitey’ Bulger to remain behind bars before trial

FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger.(AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Two other men charged in Bulger’s killing - Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48 - were already locked up.

The men are accused of conspiring to kill Bulger hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from a prison in Florida in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Allen is charged with burglary
Police: Man breaks into police officer’s home; he finds man asleep in living room
Rachael Anne Enriquez
Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Body found in Kanawha County
Body found in Kanawha County

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Aug 22
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Aug 22
Winfield Generals prepping for Hurricane
Winfield Generals prepping for Hurricane
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Snap Benefits
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties