Putnam Co. Sheriff pushes school zone safety ahead of first day of school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marks the first day of school in Putnam County.

While bus drivers put the finishing touches on their buses and teachers prepare their classrooms, Sheriff Bobby Eggleton wants drivers around the county to be aware of the rules of the road when it comes to school zone and school bus safety.

“We always want to encourage people to pay attention to our school zones, here in the county we got a lot of kids,” he said Tuesday.

“Especially in Winfield, we have three schools within a mile of each other, so we want people to be aware of that.”

Eggleton said patrols will be out around the schools for the first day.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a school zone

According to West Virginia State Code, drivers caught passing a school bus when its stop sign is out and flashing are at risk for being charged, fined and possibly jailed.

The sheriff said he is aware it will take some getting used to for more traffic than usual.

“COVID has kept a lot of kids back, doing some schooling in the past couple of years, so this year we’re looking at a full boat of children walking in and out of the schools,” he said. “We want people to be really careful because it’s going to be a really busy time and if you see somebody passing a school bus and you see people driving reckless, give us a call, we’ll check it out.”

Eggleton said allowing extra travel time and planning for more traffic will ensure all of the county’s youngest minds are safe.

“It’s inevitable, every year we have some tragedy because someone’s in too big of a hurry and we ask people to leave a little earlier throughout the school year to slow down, watch for our kids,” he said. “Everyone always says our most valuable treasure is our kids, so we ask everyone you look out for that treasure.”

