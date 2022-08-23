SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area.

Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and Pike.

People may apply by phone or in person. The phone number is 833-371-8570. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information online, tap here.

