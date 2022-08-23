Thundering Herd running back takes leave of absence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A running back for the Thundering Herd is taking a leave of absence from the team, according to Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff.

“Rasheen Ali will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back.”

Huff’s statement went on to say, “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. We do not have an anticipated return date at this time. When we do, we will let everyone know. Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us.”

