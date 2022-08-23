Welcomed dry spell firmly in control

Summer finery through weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a wet summer (wettest in Charleston since records began), the weather gods are smiling on us this week as finally a long and welcomed dry spell has arrived. In this case there are wet weather strongholds in New England and across the Sunbelt which are effectively preventing our region from sharing in the rain. Now comes word that this dry pattern will last through the weekend.

So from Wednesday through the weekend skies will be chock full of sunshine with a day to day rise in temperature. Look for highs to inch up thru the 80s and reach 90 downtown starting Thursday. Humidity levels will be modest so the heat index will remain in check. Overnight lows will fall through the 60s as the longer nights of late summer permit cooler readings on your porch thermometer.

As for the risk of rain, starting Thursday we will watch if a daily shower is sparked in the high country of West Virginia. But it is patterns like this that have earned the phrase “time to make hay in the sun” so farmers who have struggled to get a second cut should be able to make up for lost time. The notion of a third cut in September will have to rely on perfect weather conditions with enough rain and sun.

So local pools will still get some action with hot and sunny days ahead!

