Body found in freezer during well-being check

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A body was found inside a freezer by deputies during a well-being check, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The gruesome discovery was found at a home along Saulton Drive.

Detectives have not yet identified the body or determined a cause of death.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Further information has not been released.

