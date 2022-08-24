City, county leaders tease new, major investment to be announced in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On WSAZ Midday Wednesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango teased a major development they called the largest financial joint venture the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston have done in recent memory.

“One of the biggest requests that we receive are activities for families, recreation, things to do, and we are going to deliver today,” said Commissioner Salango.

“The number one thing that people have said to me constantly, being mayor for the past three and a half years, the number one thing – invest in our youth,” said Mayor Goodwin. “Well, today we are going to do that.”

The announcement that Mayor Goodwin says will significantly impact properties around the Charleston Town Center Mall is expected to be made Wednesday, August 24, at 2 p.m.

During the press conference, the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission will highlight key findings included in a study by The Huddle Up Group for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and reveal the major development planned for the city.

“In this sports tourism report it talks about the need here in Charleston, West Virginia for a multi-sports complex,” said Mayor Goodwin.

According to Mayor Goodwin the investment is going to significantly impact properties around the Charleston Town Center Mall.

“This announcement that we are going to have today and the economic impact is not just going to significantly help the Charleston Town Center Mall but the Coliseum and Convention Center, the hotels that we have, every business and much more importantly than that, every single family that we have, not just here in Charleston, but Kanawha County and quite frankly the entire East Coast,” said Mayor Goodwin.

“Once we make the announcement today, we are looking at about six to nine months of construction documents and then probably about two years of construction,” said Commissioner Salango. “So, we are about three years from cutting a ribbon but the city is committed, the county is committed, our federal partners are committed, and we are going to make this happen.”

