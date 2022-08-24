Hot spell into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here in late August the notion of 90 degree days is a sound one. After all most academic years start with a heat wave centered around the first of September. In recent years 90 degree heat has even melted in October. So by mentioning “near 90 degree heat” the next week nobody will be fazed by such rhetoric!

Now the process of getting to ninety is easier said than done since we keep our official temperatures at the airports above where we live. The airports stay a few degrees cooler pretty much year round based on 2 sound principles. First the elevation is a few hundred feet higher at the airports and as we know the reason we ski in the high country is because it is colder. Secondly, the asphalt roads and concrete buildings soak in the sun’s energy and make it hotter during the summer versus the green and tree lined meadows that stay naturally cooler. In addition at night lows downtown will struggle to fall below 70 while rural areas just a mile away dip to 65. Why? Well the heat has been stored in the ground more efficiently.

Why post this blog? Well with ample sun the next 5 days temperatures will aim for 90 downtown while staying in the still hot 80s on the high ground.

As for rain we are looking at a weak front passing on Friday and with it comes the risk of a shower or thunderstorm. The duration of rain should average a half hour where it does shower, the coverage of rain may not even get to 50% of the region and the quantity of rain to fall should be minimal (ground dampening) to manageable (perhaps a few ponds of water are left behind a quick downpour).

