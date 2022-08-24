Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10.

Cleanup sites will be in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register with the department at (800) 322-5530 or christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov. Bags and gloves will be provided for volunteers, and REAP will arrange for the trash to be hauled away. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Last year, 59 volunteers helped remove 1.9 tons of litter and 301 tires from five sites along the Kanawha River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
Thundering Herd running back takes leave of absence
Tucker Wolford
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

Latest News

R&D Senior Solutions explains their Dual Plan
R&D Senior Solutions explains their Dual Plan
FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Call shows inmates knew ‘Whitey’ Bulger was moving to prison
Transition grades with Cabell County Schools
Transition grades with Cabell County Schools
Flooding reported along Greenbrier Street in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall