Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10.

Cleanup sites will be in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register with the department at (800) 322-5530 or christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov. Bags and gloves will be provided for volunteers, and REAP will arrange for the trash to be hauled away. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Last year, 59 volunteers helped remove 1.9 tons of litter and 301 tires from five sites along the Kanawha River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.