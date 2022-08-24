Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit(WAFF)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say.

The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam County where the motorcyclist ditched the bike and ran from the scene. That’s near the 33-mile marker in the Hurricane area.

Dispatchers in Cabell County said two motorcycles were involved, reaching speeds up to 150 mph. Law enforcement, however, didn’t pursue at nearly that rate of speed for safety reasons.

Putnam County dispatchers say the Hurricane Police Department is involved in the search for the suspect. The other suspect got away on the motorcycle.

