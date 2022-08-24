Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awards grant money to Gallia County area law enforcement

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Gallia County Wednesday to award more than $100,000 each to the Gallipolis Police Department and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fewer officers on the job means more opportunities for crime,” DeWine said. “It’s why we need to do all we can to keep those who wear the badge, on the job.”

The money comes from DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Gallia County Sheriff’s Office applied for and received $110,000. The Gallipolis Police Department applied for and got $155,000.

“One of the things we’re saying to our police officers with this money is that we value you, we appreciate you, and we know you have a tough and dangerous job,” DeWine said.

The money will be used for retention bonuses to give current officers a reason to stay, and get more officers out on the streets.

“Our goal with this money is to be able to retain the good people we’ve got,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. “We’re thankful we’re back up to full staff at the sheriff’s office, but we’ve continued over the past couple of years to lose good officers to agencies that can pay more money.”

The money is also for what the governor refers to as First Responder Wellness Programs.

“We’re seeing the suicide rates for first responders have gone up,” DeWine said. “It’s very, very tragic, and it’s not just suicides. It’s other problems, mental health problems.”

DeWine says he hopes the money prevents officers from having to leave the area to provide for their families.

“We appreciate you and all the efforts you make to help us out, thank you,” said Champlin to DeWine.

Out of more than 900 law enforcement agencies in Ohio, DeWine says Gallia County is one of 119 areas that has received this funding so far.

