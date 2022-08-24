Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover.

It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding that started July 26.

“Since the beginning of this natural disaster, I’ve been speaking with legislative leaders about the need for this special session,” Beshear said in a release. “To the people of Eastern Kentucky: Today, we are once again showing you that we are with you and we’re going to be with you as long as it takes to rebuild.”

Beshear said the nearly $212.7 million in funding is similar to aid provided to help Western Kentucky rebuild from last December’s deadly tornadoes.

According to the release, funding includes:

- $200 million from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund – the state’s $2.7 billion rainy day fund – to EKSAFE.

- $115 million of that $200 million will be provided to the Department of Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management to provide financial support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and nonprofit or public utility service providers located in areas named in the Presidential Declaration of a Major Disaster. The use of this portion includes reimbursement for services, personnel and equipment provided during the response and recovery phases; cost of replacement or repair of publicly owned buildings and their contents; and advancement of funds to local governments, utilities and school districts awaiting insurance claims and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance.

- $45 million to be provided to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highways budget for the state matching funds to pay for bridge and road repairs and replacement.

- $40 million will be provided to the Department of Education for financial assistance to school districts to support repairs of school building facilities, additional transportation costs for displaced students and wrap-around services for schoolchildren and their families recovering from the impacts of the storms and flooding.

- Nearly $12.7 million in fiscal year 2022-2023 from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is earmarked for EKSAFE. These funds will go toward water and sewer infrastructure projects, the building of replacement school facilities and housing sites not previously used, but now designed to mitigate the risk of future flooding.

According to the release, the legislation will also provide the commissioner of education flexibility to waive up to 15 student attendance days through Jan. 20, 2023, due to the flooding.

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll from the flooding stood at 39 people.

