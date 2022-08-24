W.Va. Gov. Justice tours areas most affected by last week’s flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been more than a week since parts of Kanawha County flooded.

Even eight days later there are still quite a few people struggling with the aftermath.

“It is just really, really bad, and these people are suffering,” he said. “Really suffering. So we want to do anything and everything we can to help.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday afternoon toured some of the hardest-hit areas in Kanawha County, including Hugheston and Campbells Creek.

While many were relieved he came to see the issues with his own eyes, others like Rebecca Urie, president of the non-profit Campbells Creek Cares, told Justice they’ve really struggled to get help.

“We’ve been screaming out for over a week about a veteran down by our grocery store that doesn’t have hot water because he has feet of water in his basement and every pump that tries to take it out burns up,” she said.

That veteran is Richard Mollohan who said the flooding washed away his shed, completely ripped a metal door off his home, and even left raw sewage in his basement.

He (Gov. Justice) needs to just look and see what type of damage is done in this neighborhood,” he said. “Not just so much my house but all the houses up this creek.”

The Kanawha County Commission is encouraging those affected by flooding to contact their planning office at 304-357-0570.

Justice said they’re working to get a disaster declaration but also warned this isn’t something that will happen right away.

“I want it done, right this second,” he said, “And if it takes two seconds, it’s gonna take too long. Now we want to recognize all the great work that these folks behind me have done, and they’ll continue to do, but it’s still going to take us longer than we think.”

