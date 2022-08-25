Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from N.D. missing, in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.
By Jordan Schroeer and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANDAREE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken Wednesday, and their direction of travel is unknown.

Amirae is described as about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson is described as a 45 year old man, 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is likely driving a 2014 white Chrysler Town & Country van with ND plates 983-BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.

