Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested

Ashworth provided a written confession at the time of his arrest.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64.

Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is accused of popping a wheelie on a motorcycle on US Route 60 in Barboursville, then accelerating at a high speed, passing several vehicles, and cutting one driver off at the last second.

When the vehicle Ashworth cut off slammed on the brakes to avoid collision, officers say emergency lights and sirens were initiated in an attempted to pull Ashworth over.

Instead of stopping, officers say Ashworth sped up and entered I-64 East, reaching speeds of 160 miles per hour.

Officers say Ashworth abandoned the motorcycle near mile marker 32 and took off running.

Ashworth was located the next day and arrested.

Ashworth provided a written confession at the time of his arrest.

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

