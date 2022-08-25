Crews still on scene of early morning house fire

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments are still battling flames after a fire broke out at a home in Gallipolis early Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department say the fire started around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue.

The people who lived in the home were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters say they have been trying to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding houses.

The fire damaged the house so badly, crews say they are considering tearing it down.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department and the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

