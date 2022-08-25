Excitement building for new Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While breaking ground and a ribbon cutting may be years in the future for the planned Capital Sports Center, excitement is already building in West Virginia’s capital city.

Steve Douglas, a Cross Lanes resident, said he has lived in Kanawha County and is ready to see some life brought back into the area.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs of Charleston how back in the 90s working here in town it seemed like a busier city that what i’s been the last couple of decades,” he said. “I give the administration A for effort for trying something new to bring life back into the city of Charleston.”

The planned indoor facility, more than 200,000 square feet in size, features an aquatic center with an Olympic-sized pool, designated pickleball courts, and courts which can be used for both volleyball and basketball.

City of Charleston and Kanawha County officials say the plan is to be able to attract regional and national sports competitions from across the country in order to make the capital city a leader in sports tourism.

County Commissioner Ben Salango told WSAZ Wednesday that inspiration for the Capital Sports Center was drawn from the success of Shawnee Park.

The city shared the most recent study by the Sports Tourism and Events Association State of the Sports Industry report found $39 billion from sports tourism participants was added to local economies in 2021.

Tim Brady, the CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said of every one dollar spent investing in sports tourism, eight dollars is put back in local businesses.

“As we sell this facility and bring people in, you’re talking about thousands of people each year coming to Charleston to stay in the hotels, eat in the restaurants and shop in our retail destinations,” he said.

He said the new complex will benefit cities across the nation involved in sports tourism

“Make no mistake, other destinations are seeing what we’re doing and they’re excited, I’ve talked to friends in Virginia, New York and Alabama who saw the announcement and they’re excited,” he said. “Any growth in this industry is good for all of us because kids are going to travel, it’s good for the entire industry on the east coast because it gives kids just one more place to grow and compete as athletes.”

The Kanawha County Commission plans to vote to request bids for architectural and engineering aspects of the project at a meeting in the near future.

Estimates show it will take about six to nine months for construction drawings to be complete.

