George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
The proposed Capital Sports Center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12...
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam

Latest News

A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Cat saves family from rabid bat in home
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter