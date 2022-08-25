High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
The proposed Capital Sports Center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12...
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam

Latest News

The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
Fired Up Friday on WSAZ
Fired Up Friday with WSAZ
Size inclusivity in fashion
Size inclusivity in fashion