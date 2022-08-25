Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work

Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked in a gravel parking lot along State Route 93 in Ironton, Ohio.

One round hit the back glass of the victim’s vehicle and went through the back seat on the driver’s side.

The second round was fired into the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route 93. (WSAZ/Shannon Litton)

According to the criminal complaint, after shots were fired, Jerrino took off and destroyed or concealed his clothing and firearm.

The victim reported she was on her way to work at Rock Hill Middle School when she pulled over after falling ill. Shots were fired shortly after she pulled the vehicle into a parking lot.

Jerrino is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Jerrino is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. (WSAZ)

In court Thursday, a protection order was issued.

Officials say Jerrino and the victim know one another. Under the protection order, Jerrino cannot communicate with the victim or have someone speak to the victim on his behalf.

A hearing date has been set for September 1.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.