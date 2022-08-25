Man convicted of murder for neighbor’s shooting death

Man convicted of murder for neighbor's shooting death
Man convicted of murder for neighbor's shooting death(Fayette County Prosecutor's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Fayette County was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, was found guilty Wednesday after a three-day jury trial. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Investigators say Craig Anthony Cottle died after the shooting along Carver Street in Robson. It happened Feb. 18, 2021.

Greene told investigators he and the victim had been arguing and the shooting was in self-defense. Investigators found inconsistencies in that statement and determined Cottle had died from two gunshot wounds. He was found in a camper where he had been living.

For previous coverage:

Fayette County man arrested on murder charge

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
The proposed Capital Sports Center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12...
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI following crash on West Virginia Turnpike

Latest News

Marshall University's annual 'Herd Rally' is returning to Huntington.
Marco stops by First Look at Four to talk ‘Herd Rally’
The campaign is encouraging students and staff to remain aware when near traffic.
Marshall University launches new pedestrian safety campaign
Monkeypox Gfx
Ohio Department of Health launches new monkeypox cases dashboard
Fired Up Friday on WSAZ
Fired Up Friday with WSAZ