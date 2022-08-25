Man convicted of murder for neighbor’s shooting death

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Fayette County was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, was found guilty Wednesday after a three-day jury trial. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Investigators say Craig Anthony Cottle died after the shooting along Carver Street in Robson. It happened Feb. 18, 2021.

Greene told investigators he and the victim had been arguing and the shooting was in self-defense. Investigators found inconsistencies in that statement and determined Cottle had died from two gunshot wounds. He was found in a camper where he had been living.

