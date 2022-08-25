Marshall University launches new pedestrian safety campaign

The campaign is encouraging students and staff to remain aware when near traffic.
The campaign is encouraging students and staff to remain aware when near traffic.(Marshall University Communications)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has launched a new pedestrian safety campaign to promote awareness for students and staff on the Huntington campus.

The campaign, called “Heads Up Heard,” encourages pedestrians to stay aware when near traffic and cross the streets only at crosswalks.

The campaign follows a speed limit reduction on Third and Fifth avenues near the campus, from 35 mph to 25 mph, issued by West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston in July.

University Communications and Marshall University police officers have also been handing out reflective, iron-on patches to students to help with their visibility at night.

Marshall University Police Chief Jim Terry says he hopes the campaign will generate awareness for traffic safety.

