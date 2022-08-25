Marshall University names Henry Columbi as starting QB

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff has named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Huff says Henry Columbi will start.

“Henry Columbi will be our starter, really close battle, Cam Fancher has GREATLY improved. Going to go with Experience!”

