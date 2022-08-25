Marshall University names Henry Columbi as starting QB
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff has named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
Huff says Henry Columbi will start.
“Henry Columbi will be our starter, really close battle, Cam Fancher has GREATLY improved. Going to go with Experience!”
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.