New Aviation Maintenance Technician Program flying high

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new program at Marshall University has taken off and is flying high.

On Thursday, Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College announced their joint adventure into the skies with their Aviation Maintenance Technician Program.  

The official ribbon cutting was Thursday but the program is in its official first week of classes with 25 students enrolled.  

The classes will be held at the Tri-State Airport where students get hands on experience in an industry that needs trained workers.  

Students are being trained on the latest technology in aerospace dynamics which will propel students into rewarding careers.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity so close to home where I don’t have to leave the state and leave my family, I can live at home and have the same opportunity that I could abroad,” said student BayLee Draper.

“This is a historic moment, to have both of our universities and colleges coming together and offering a joint program that enables the next generation to participate in the aerospace industry is groundbreaking,” said Marshall University President Brad Smith.

The aviation program is backed by several industries including Delta and Embraer.  

Some of the areas of study are aviation battery research and electronic vertical takeoff and landing.

