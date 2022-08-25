Ohio Department of Health launches new monkeypox cases dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, has announced the creation of a new public dashboard to provide Ohioans with information about the status of monkeypox in the state.

The Monkeypox Cases Overview dashboard and interactive map, available on the Ohio Department of Health website (odh.ohio.gov), shows the total number of cases across the state, the number of cases per county, the age range of people affected by monkeypox, the percentage of cases by sex, and outcomes, including any hospitalizations and deaths.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Thursdays, is modeled after other dashboards ODH has developed to share information with Ohioans about infectious disease outbreaks, including the 2018 statewide outbreak of Hepatitis A.

As of Thursday, there have been 147 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ohio across 19 counties, with the most cases reported in two of the state’s largest metro areas, Franklin County, including the City of Columbus, (33 cases) and Cuyahoga County, including the City of Cleveland, (69 cases). Most cases (96%) have been among men. The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first case of monkeypox on June 13. As we have seen cases increase nationally and here in Ohio in the past few weeks, this new resource can help Ohioans be aware of the health status of their communities.

“The Ohio Department of Health has been working closely with our local health department partners and healthcare providers to provide monkeypox testing, case investigation, contact tracing, and prevention and treatment options. As cases do continue to rise, we want to keep Ohioans informed about this outbreak, and what steps they should take to protect themselves,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “The risk of contracting monkeypox for most Ohioans remains low, as this virus does not easily spread like COVID-19. However, it is important to continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to reduce the burden of illness.”

Monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash will change and turn to scabs before healing. Some people may get flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. Sometimes, people get a rash first, then get other symptoms. Other people only get a rash. People who have been exposed to monkeypox or believe they may be at high risk for exposure should contact their healthcare provider or local health department for more information about vaccine or possible treatment options.

