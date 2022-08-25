Truck driver arrested for DUI following crash on West Virginia Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck driver was arrested for DUI Thursday morning after the semi he was driving overturned blocking all lanes of the West Virginia turnpike.

The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall.

The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers made contact with the driver, Dennis Eugene West, of Moncks Corner, SC they could smell alcohol on his breath.

The complaint states West failed field sobriety tests and a breath test at the scene of the accident.

West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike office in Beckley to be processed.

Another breath test revealed West’s blood-alcohol level to be .128, officers say.

Further information has not been released.

Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.

Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.

The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are all on scene and have the spill contained. An environmental contractor is in route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.

