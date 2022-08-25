Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan, were arrested following a search warrant at 13750 Coal Run Road in Athens.

While there, deputies say they found suspected heroin and methamphetamine, a total of twenty-one marijuana plants and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Frazee and Smith were then transported to to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Deputies say items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing

