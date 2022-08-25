Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation(Athens County Sheriff’s Office)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan, were arrested following a search warrant at 13750 Coal Run Road in Athens.

While there, deputies say they found suspected heroin and methamphetamine, a total of twenty-one marijuana plants and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Frazee and Smith were then transported to to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Deputies say items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
The proposed Capital Sports Center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12...
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Arrest made after teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam

Latest News

The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
West Virginia Turnpike closed after tractor trailer accident
Henry Columbi has been named starting quarterback for Marshall University football.
Marshall University names Henry Columbi as starting QB
According to deputies, shots were fired near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route...
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 25th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast