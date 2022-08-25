Wayne County students head back to school

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ceredo-Kenova Elementary kids were ready for the first day of school Thursday morning, along with the rest of Wayne County schools. Principal Deidre Farley has been preparing for big numbers this year.

“We’ve got one of our largest kindergarten classes coming in,” Farley said. “We’ve got 20 already in five classes, so we’ve got 100 new kindergarteners this year, so that’s the largest number since we’ve been in the new school.”

It’s the first year in a while with no masks in sight.

“One thing that’s good about that is it’s easier to learn their names quicker,” Farley said. “That’s something as a principal I make a point to do for safety reasons is to try to learn everybody’s name and face.”

“We’re very excited,” said parent Sara Pulley about her second and fourth-graders. “It was tough here the first couple of years with COVID, so they were ready to come to school without masks. Harper says she missed seeing smiling faces.”

Although Pulley is excited, she says it’s hard not to have worries.

“With the things going on in the world the way it is today, dropping your kids off and having faith in the school personnel and police officers to hope they’re safe throughout the day,” Pulley said. “It’s scary. I can’t say when we first started school that was ever even a fear or a thought, but it definitely is now. Every day.”

With the extra numbers, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary has extra staff this year, including another assistant principal. This will all help with safety, and help kids who may need some extra help.

“Where we were on virtual and they were at home for a while and maybe got behind in reading and math, we’re excited about getting everybody caught up to where they need to be,” Farley said.

Also new for Wayne County Schools this year, they’re getting a therapy dog in October.

That’s part of the governor and first lady Jim and Cathy Justice’s Friends with Paws Initiative.

The hope is that “Emily,” the apricot labradoodle, will benefit students by calming anxiety and improving attendance.

