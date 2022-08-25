Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia high school football season enjoyed a soft opening on Thursday with a handful of games jump-starting the 2022 campaign. Local games included the GW Pats hosting the Midland Knights and the battle for bragging rights in Logan County as the Wildcats hosted the Hillbillies on the famous island (Chapmanville opens on Friday). Fans at those games and the Pullman Square concert will attest to the tropical paradise climate and the red sky sunset.

Looking ahead Friday will start with patchy fog before a hazier sunshine takes hold. Most of the day will remain dry then as afternoon-evening clouds tower to the heavens a few scattered showers or thunderstorms will try to ramp up in the heat of day. The Friday rain forecast has two qualifiers; namely, scattered and relatively brief (half hour or so). Still if there are a few rumbles and a lightning bolt observed then a few games may have a delay. Highs will make the mid to upper 80s again before any scattered rain.

The weekend also looks bright and sunshiny with highs in the 80s Saturday then close to 90 on Sunday.

Next week the early week heat (90ish on Monday) will conspire with an approaching front to sponsor a good risk of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

