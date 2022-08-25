WVDOH working to repair road with frequent tractor-trailer accidents

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is making improvements to an area on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville after a truck lost its trailer making a turn.

However, this isn’t the first this type of accident happened at this turn.

Jerica Burgess lives right next to the turn and said semi-trucks have crashed and flipped right outside her home.

“One every other month,” she said. “Last year there was two, but this year it’s been for like three months straight. It was boom, boom, boom, like right in a row almost.”

With so many accidents in a short time, Burgess worries that her home may get caught in a wreck or a driver may get seriously hurt.

“Me and my stepson had to sit there and help one of the drivers out and his dog,” she said.” “Something does need to be done here. Like they have signs up, but nobody listens to it.”

State Del. Dana Ferrell said this section of Martins Branch Road has been a problem for the last five or six years.

And the uptick in semi-trucks flipping at the curve is why he’s been pushing DOH to take action. He said he even brought them to the area in the spring to show just how severe the problem was becoming.

“There’s no reason this should be sitting this in this kind of condition for this long, especially with school, school bus traffic coming through here,” Ferrell said. “And to my knowledge, we know no plan, anything to be able to address this yet.”

Despite bringing them to the location, he said there really hadn’t been much communication.

After visiting the site ourselves, we reached out to DOH asking for an interview and details about why there had not been any repairs.

While our request for an interview was ignored, WVDOH sent out a news release detailing the steps they plan to take to repair the area including installing a 150-foot-long micro-piling wall and a new guardrail.

Burgess said seeing people working and making progress on repairing the turn is something she and her family have been waiting far too long to see happen.

“I’m glad they’re finally getting it done, she said. “Hopefully there won’t be no more wrecks.”

The piling wall is expected to be finished by next week, depending on the weather, and the guardrail installation will happen when that’s complete.

