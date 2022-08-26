Arizona man arrested in southeastern Ohio for allegedly having sex with teen

Arizona man arrested in southeastern Ohio for allegedly having sex with teen
Arizona man arrested in southeastern Ohio for allegedly having sex with teen(Jackson County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 27-year-old man from Arizona was arrested in Jackson after flying across the country to be with a teenager, investigators say.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Kameron Tolbert had been in an online relationship with the teen. His visit ended abruptly when the child’s parents came home and found Tolbert inside their home.

Deputies say he broke out a bedroom window and ran from the home. The next day, the sheriff’s office contacted Jackson High School.

Shortly after that, school staff said they saw his vehicle. With the help of a school resource officer, Tolbert was taken into custody.

He later admitted to the relationship and also admitted to having sex with the teen.

Tolbert faces a felony sex charge.

