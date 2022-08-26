Chase reaches speeds of 100 mph; driver crashes into abandoned home

The driver, Philip E. Gray, 39 of Scarbro, is charged with the felony offense of fleeing with reckless disregard causing injury as well as two counts of simple possession and driving without a license.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are behind bars Friday following a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into an abandoned home.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began when deputies patrolling in the Hilltop community attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation.

Instead of stopping, the driver hit the gas pedal.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports the driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before eventually losing control of the car and crashing into an abandoned home along Greentown Loop Road.

The driver and passenger were arrested by deputies.

The driver, Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro, is charged with the felony offense of fleeing with reckless disregard causing injury as well as two counts of simple possession and driving without a license.

Deputies say the passenger, Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, had active warrants for failure to appear and was taken into custody for those charges.

Both men were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

