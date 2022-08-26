Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak

Van Elementary closed Friday from COVID outbreak(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students.

Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with not being able to bring in enough substitutes.

“Throughout the course of the week, we’ve had an increase in positive COVID cases at Van Elementary school amongst students and staff members,” Riggs said.

Riggs says there are only around 20 staff members who work at the school, and Thursday morning nearly half were showing symptoms or had already called off.

For Brittney Odell, whose son attends the elementary school, this created some complications.

“I was actually at work when I got the call,” she said. “So, he had to ride the bus home and all that stuff, and I had to get ahold of my parents and stuff like that and let them know that he was coming home early.”

While Odell said she understands why they had to cancel school, she wishes a more solid plan was in place.

“Nobody wants to get sick, you know, but unfortunately, it’s a very big issue around here,” she said. “And, right now, they don’t really have a plan set up as far as the kids getting online.”

Riggs said staff affected by COVID will have made it through their quarantine by Monday and the plan is to reopen the school then.

