Kanawha Co. leaders take inventory of flood damage

At a County Commission meeting, more funds were given out to organizations with flood damage.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the floods swept through hundreds of homes on Aug. 15 throughout Kanawha County, officials have been working to figure out just how much damage the downpour caused.

Emergency Management Services for Kanawha County presented some of the cleanup costs and debris removal costs.

From minor flooding to washed away homes, Aug.15 caused damage to more than 320 homes in Kanawha County, according to EMS Director C.W. Sigman.

The bill for debris removal and cleanup is about $89,000 for the county so far. Plus, repairs to a park that operates at a nonprofit and a little league field tacked on nearly $200,000 more.

“It’s a two-edged sword. We are hoping the damage was not that bad, but if it is that bad we want to document it so we can get the proper help to clean up,” Sigman said.

He said EMS officials have been trying to get an inventory of the damage so they can submit an accurate report of what it looks like to the state.

“We are going to wait on those assessments from the state and if we get a disaster declaration or FEMA help,” Sigman said.

If FEMA got involved, some cleanup costs the county undertook and costs for repairs to individual homes could happen.

It is not too late to report any damages. To report flood damage click here or get help with a report, go to or call 304-357-0570.

