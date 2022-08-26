Man arrested in connection with abduction of two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police.

William J. Morrison III, 59, was arrested late Wednesday night, the Huntington Police Department said.

He is set to be arraigned soon at the Cabell County Courthouse.

The incident started Aug. 17 in West Huntington.

Police say the suspect lured two kids into his SUV -- a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- and drove away with them in the Subaru Forester. He offered the children $20 to babysit a child.

Both children were ultimately able to get away uninjured. They didn’t know the man involved.

