Man arrested following short pursuit

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona.

After a short chase, police were able to arrest the suspect in the 400 block of Lycans Branch Road just before 10:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

