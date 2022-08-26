Man arrested following short pursuit

Dispatchers say the pursuit began at 10:30 a.m. and lasted just under 10 minutes.
By Summer Jewell
Aug. 26, 2022
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona.

After a short chase, police were able to arrest the suspect in the 400 block of Lycans Branch Road just before 10:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

