Man arrested following short pursuit
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona.
After a short chase, police were able to arrest the suspect in the 400 block of Lycans Branch Road just before 10:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
