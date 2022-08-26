Man in serious condition following Charleston shooting

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the call in the 1400 block of Frame...
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the call in the 1400 block of Frame St.(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting in Charleston Friday afternoon has left one person in “serious condition,” according to police.

Metro 911 dispatchers say officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Frame St. at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital and is in “serious condition.”

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.

