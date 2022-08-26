Man in serious condition following Charleston shooting
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting in Charleston Friday afternoon has left one person in “serious condition,” according to police.
Metro 911 dispatchers say officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Frame St. at 3:30 p.m.
Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital and is in “serious condition.”
Police have not yet identified a suspect.
No further information has been released at this time.
