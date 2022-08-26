Ragweed season and COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With the sad word that a 13-year-old in Nicholas county died from COVID-19 last weekend, the task of distinguishing normal allergies from a coronavirus infection is more tedious this year. With Ragweed season here, and the kids back in school and mingling, Tony Cavalier offers his latest lesson in Corona Calculus. Tony shares how you can tell the difference between seasonal hay fever and a case of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.