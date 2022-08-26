Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake...
“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake Shoppe Ironton in 1951, said. “Best of luck with The Shakery: Eats and Treats.”(Shake Shoppe Ironton)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio will be known by a new name beginning January 1, 2023.

The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become ‘The Shakery: Eats and Treat.’

While the name is changing, the owners say the same iconic staples that customers have come to know and love in Ironton aren’t going anywhere.

“The Shakery is a brand that will be unique to our business. We were recently approved for a federal trademark on this brand and are excited to take this business that we know and love and move into a new chapter with unhindered opportunity, while staying true to our roots,” said Robby Brown.

“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake Shoppe Ironton in 1951, said. “Best of luck with The Shakery: Eats and Treats.”

“I look forward to the new opportunities that The Shakery brand will afford us for years to come,” said Maddie Brown. “We are excited to take this next step into the future. In the meantime, we will do what we do best: serve our customers and community with a smile.”

Shake Shoppe Ironton, soon to be known as The Shakery, is a restaurant located in Ironton, Ohio that specializes in all-American classics such as hotdogs, hamburgers, milkshakes, and breakfast favorites. The hotdog sauce has been made in-house with Wendell and Frances Salisbury’s recipe since the 1950s.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage click the link below:

Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on W.Va. Turnpike; roadway reopen
Ashworth provided a written confession at the time of his arrest.
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Man arrested in connection with abduction of two children
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

Latest News

Emily Bennett returns from covering devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Emily Bennett returns from covering devasting Eastern Kentucky flooding
Navigating major life events with Old Colony Company of Huntington.
Navigating major life events with Old Colony Company of Huntington
The Dog Days of Summer The Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville, WV 08/25/2022
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week’
Stroke recovery with Pikeville Medical Center
Stroke recovery with Pikeville Medical Center