Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio will be known by a new name beginning January 1, 2023.

The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become ‘The Shakery: Eats and Treat.’

While the name is changing, the owners say the same iconic staples that customers have come to know and love in Ironton aren’t going anywhere.

“The Shakery is a brand that will be unique to our business. We were recently approved for a federal trademark on this brand and are excited to take this business that we know and love and move into a new chapter with unhindered opportunity, while staying true to our roots,” said Robby Brown.

“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake Shoppe Ironton in 1951, said. “Best of luck with The Shakery: Eats and Treats.”

“I look forward to the new opportunities that The Shakery brand will afford us for years to come,” said Maddie Brown. “We are excited to take this next step into the future. In the meantime, we will do what we do best: serve our customers and community with a smile.”

Shake Shoppe Ironton, soon to be known as The Shakery, is a restaurant located in Ironton, Ohio that specializes in all-American classics such as hotdogs, hamburgers, milkshakes, and breakfast favorites. The hotdog sauce has been made in-house with Wendell and Frances Salisbury’s recipe since the 1950s.

