Weekend forecast updated

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s late August across the region so on any near 90 degree day it is only fitting, especially this summer, for a downpour to end our day. Indeed the evening thunder pattern is throwing a curveball at Keith, Jimmy and the gang for football Friday night. Likewise outdoor concerts like Live on the Levee in Charleston and 9th street Live on the Plaza in Huntington are dodging some rain and a few rumbles.

The evening scattered rain and thunder pattern will wind down for most by dusk though folks in the Coalfield region can expect a flickering sky and rumble until 10pm.

Overnight fog will form as lows drop back into the mid 60s. Then Saturday’s skies will be good for outdoor events like the Hurricane Cupcake Festival in Hurricane as partial sunshine sends reading back into the 80s.

Sunday will start with another August fog (wives tale says for every August fog there will be a winter snow) before hot sunshine propels highs back to 90. Should it make it to 90 it will be the first time in almost 3 weeks. By the way Monday is also a candidate for 90 degrees for back to schoolers.

Tuesday looks like a favorable day for a few waves of rain and thunder. Plenty of time to fine tune that forecast.

