West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute works to prevent overdoses
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is on a mission to prevent overdoses across the state.
Susan Bissett with WVDII stopped by First Look at Four to talk education and outreach.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.