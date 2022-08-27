CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on W.Va. Turnpike; roadway reopen
Man arrested in connection with abduction of two children
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
Ashworth provided a written confession at the time of his arrest.
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Body found in freezer during well-being check
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

Latest News

Hot summer weekend ahead
First Warning Forecast
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-26-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-26-22
(Source: AP)
Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say