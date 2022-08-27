City leaders call for action after recent shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Angela Obey lives four doors down from the home where Charleston Police investigated a homicide Friday.

“It’s too much crime in this area, I just feel like it is out of control,” Obey said, saying she wants to move.

“People are scared,” she said. “Nothing unusual to hear gunshots. It’s almost everyday.”

That shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said Dontaze Mosley died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He was shot in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of Frame Street.

Police said Mosley and the suspect Shavan Collins got into an argument. Collins pulled a gun out and allegedly shot Mosley, then took off running, according to a release. Collins is now wanted by police for second-degree murder.

After recent shootings, city leaders, including Mayor Amy Goodwin and Chief of Police Tyke Hunt, said they have had enough, too.

“We are sitting thinking about what has happened today. What is happening, and it’s consistent and it’s insane,” Goodwin said.

The mayor said the people committing some of these violent crimes already have long rap sheets, but they end up back on the streets.

“What needs to happen is the judicial system, the judges, the prosecutors, the prisons, the people that are putting these violent criminals back on the streets of Charleston, they need to be held accountable,” Goodwin said.

She said the solve rate for crimes in Charleston are higher than other cities.

“We catch them, half the time we know because we continue to arrest the same people over and over again,” Goodwin said.

Due to shootings Friday, Goodwin says two schools had to be shut down for safety reasons. Goodwin said it cannot just be up to the city government to come up with solutions about criminals who keep getting arrested.

The mayor said this when the topic of overcrowding in prisons was brought up.

“We are all sitting around a table. We are all coming up with solutions, but we need everyone to come up with solutions because it can’t just be a city government,” Goodwin said.

Chief of Police Tyke Hunt echoed Mayor Goodwin’s statement.

“We can’t stop a bad person from committing that act. Now we are very good at catching them after the fact but someone has already been hurt, and I am sick of it. We need to take additional steps to keep these folks locked up,” Hunt said.

Without being able to speak more on the specifics of what happened on Frame Street, Hunt said this is part of a bigger problem.

“The commonality I am seeing in more than 50 percent of our homicides and violent crime is they are being committed by those on parole, those repeat offenders, those that have long rap sheets of prior convictions those that have multiple bonds stacked against them,” Hunt said.

He said the response time once that shooting was called in shows the extra patrols Charleston Police already do.

“We have had extra patrols moving constant. We have had 24 hour round-the-clock extra patrols, additional officers on the West Side and with the first shooting we had officers there in under 30 seconds,” Hunt said.

He said police cannot keep violent crimes from happening, they can find out who committed the crimes.

“I am sick of it we need to take additional steps to keep these folks locked up,” Hunt said.

